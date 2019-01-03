"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has filed a formal police report for battery against his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley for allegedly hurling an ashtray at his head during a New Year's Eve fight.

According to TMZ, Ronnie claims Jen, the mother of his 8-month-old daughter Ariana, got upset with him at a party in Las Vegas and threw the ashtray at him, striking his nose and breaking the skin. The reality TV star apparently took photos of the injuries and showed the police. Las Vegas police also took photos of the injuries because they "were still visible," TMZ noted.

@tt_kittymeow / Instagram

Ronnie's motive for seeking police action is that he wants Jen to get professional help, and he also apparently worries about Ariana's safety.

The couple's relationship has been volatile for months. In June, she was arrested after allegedly dragging him with a car while their infant daughter was in the backseat. A few weeks before that, she was investigated in a battery case in which she allegedly spit and hit Ronnie.

Then, in late October, Ron shared a picture of himself with a black eye on his Instagram story. He implied that Jen hit him. Over the course of 2018, he accused her of having a sex tape and claimed she was an absent mother.

Meanwhile, in April 2018, she shared on Instagram Live video of Ronnie viciously shouting at her. She also accused him of cheating on her.

Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News

Regardless of the drama, the duo keeping getting back together. In fact, TMZ reported that on New Year's Eve the couple split, got back together and split again.

The newly filed police report was the second time authorities have gotten involved in Ronnie and Jen's relationship. According to multiple reports on Jan. 3, there was an alleged burglary at Jen's home, a break-in that apparently occurred hours after she and Ronnie broke up. Jen immediately began pointing the finger at Ronnie.

The house was apparently ransacked. TMZ said a flat-screen TV was smashed, as was a vase and glass frames. The burglar gained entry by kicking in one of the doors of the home. Although authorities didn't name Ronnie a suspect, Las Vegas Police said he is a "person of interest" in the break-in.