Hungry? The best of The Rock's cheat meals

Few people are more committed to fitness than Dwayne Johnson. The actor often shares videos of his workouts to social media and tries to motivate his followers to embrace exercising. But he also knows that he needs to reward himself for all the hard work, so on Sundays, he typically splurges when it comes to his diet. Before those New Year's resolutions kick in, we're checking out some of The Rock's most glutinous and epic cheat meals -- starting with the time he had breakfast for dinner! "Yeah so this cheat meal went down at 11:45pm last night," Dwayne wrote on Dec. 26, 2016. "8 slices of sour dough French toast topped with loads of apple pie. Sat on the couch like the big, brown, bald, tattooed glutinous version of Jabba The Hutt and watched the Force Awakens again." Keep reading for more of his insane Sunday meals before feeling the burn on Jan. 1...

