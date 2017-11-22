These celebrities might have it all together now, but back in school, they were known for acting out and causing trouble. Some were class clowns, cracking jokes and disrupting teachers, while others were truly rebellious, getting into trouble with the law and spending time behind bars. Wonderwall.com compiled a list of 18 stars who were troublemakers in school, starting with A-list actor Mark Wahlberg. Mark had a cruel and violent streak as a teen growing up in Boston. The "Boogie Nights" star was addicted to cocaine at 13. He threw rocks and yelled racial slurs at a group of African-American kids at age 15. He dropped out of school and was arrested at 16 for attempted murder after he attacked a Vietnamese man with a wooden stick. Mark was sentenced to two years in prison and turned his life around after his release, transforming into the star we know today.

