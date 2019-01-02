Breakup rumors are swirling around Toni Braxton and her fiancé Bryan "Birdman" Williams, and the duo is fanning the flames.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock

The couple officially announced their engagement almost a year ago, but it certainly appears that both are single again.

On Jan. 1, the R&B legend posted an Instagram image of herself in a red dress, but the caption raised eyebrows.

"Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice…," she wrote, "but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year."

She also deleted all previous photos she'd posted on Instagram.

Afterward, the Shade Room captured a screen grab from Birdman in which he seemed to have confirmed the split, writing in an Instagram Story, "It's over…" It has since been deleted.

The cause of the split isn't known, but in November 2018, Toni said Birdman was getting tired of simply being engaged.

While speaking to Wendy Williams, Toni, 51, said she and the rapper already set two dates for a wedding but neither panned out.

"We were doing 'Braxton Family Values.' We were going through a little drama," she said. "I was like okay, the wedding - it's a good thing to get all the sisters together. But I couldn't get us all together. The wedding is not a good reason because it's messing up my relationship a little bit. He's like, 'Come on, Michelle [her middle name] set a date.'"

"He said before the year is out," she added. "So [I have] a couple weeks."

Getty Images North America

Birdman, Toni said, didn't need a lavish wedding. Toni, though, had previously said she wants a "Great Gatsby" themed wedding.

"I need the dress," the singer told Wendy on Nov. 14. "I want the dress."