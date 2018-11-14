Toni Braxton and Birdman's wedding may happen within weeks
In just a few weeks, Toni Braxton may very well be a married woman.
While speaking to Wendy Williams, Toni, 51, said she and her fiancé, rapper Birdman, already set two dates for a wedding but neither panned out.
"We were doing 'Braxton Family Values.' We were going through a little drama," she said. "I was like okay, the wedding - it's a good thing to get all the sisters together. But I couldn't get us all together. The wedding is not a good reason because it's messing up my relationship a little bit. He's like, 'Come on, Michelle [her middle name] set a date.'"
Birdman is getting antsy!
"He said before the year is out," she added. "So [I have] a couple weeks."
Birdman, Toni said, doesn't need a lavish wedding. Toni has previously said she wants a "Great Gatsby" themed wedding.
"I need the dress," the singer told Wendy on Nov. 14. "I want the dress."
Regardless of whether the nuptials are at the courthouse or a church, one thing is certain: None of Toni's sister's will serve as her maid of honor.
"It will be my best friend, it will be my girlfriend," she said. "It will be [Jada Pinkett Smith]."
Toni and Birdman officially announced their engagement in February, but she had been flaunting a diamond ring for several months before that.