Toni Braxton wants to go old school for her wedding.

The singer said she wants her wedding to Birdman to be "Great Gatsby" themed.

"This is my second wedding, and I'm over 40," she told People. "It's like Carrie Bradshaw, the last bride. It'll be elegant and a little sexy."

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock

Toni Birdman were dogged with dating rumors for years, but the duo finally confirmed earlier this year that not only are they dating, but they are engaged.

"He's been my bestie for like 15 or 16 years," she said.

Little is known about their relationship, but in January, Toni gave a little insight into her beau's character.

"He's a gentleman," she said of her tattooed man. "He's such a gentleman. Opening doors … I promise you."

She added that he's "very traditional."

Peter West/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

There has been speculation, even from her own family, that the duo is actually already married.

While speaking to Wendy Williams last year, Toni's sister Tamar said, "I think that's my brother-in-law, I really do. I think they eloped."

In October 2017, a source told theJasmineBRAND.com that Toni and Birdman were secretly married.

"They don't want anyone to know yet. They're trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship," a source said. "They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together."