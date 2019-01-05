Christina El Moussa and her new husband Ant Anstead are having the time of their life on honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Splash News

The HGTV star surprised fans when she married the British police officer turner TV presenter in an at-home ceremony just before Christmas. The mom of two, who endured a very public split from ex Tarek El Moussa in 2016, has already changed her Instagram name to Christina Anstead and plans to change it legally as well.

On Friday, Jan. 4, the newlyweds, who together share four children, posted photos sharing a romantic kiss on the beautiful beach. The 35-year-old also posted a video on her Instagram stories featuring her jumping off their overwater bungalow and into the beautiful blue waters, which she captioned "bucket list."

Anstead shared a series of photos, showing off the walk to their room, their view at dinner (which El Moussa called "magical"), his bride showing off her new bling while she drank champagne, their sleek physiques on a white sand beach, and him relaxing in what appeared to be a private plunge pool.

Before leaving for the magical vacation, the two chatted to People Magazine about why they chose to keep their engagement under wraps.

"It's different for us now. We didn't want all the fuss. Just a quiet wedding without all the drama and paparazzi," El Moussa said, sharing that the two were engaged in September. They then spent three months planning the wedding, which involved inviting 70 people to their home under the guise of a holiday boat parade invitation.