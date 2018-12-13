Chris Martin won't propose to Dakota Johnson so close to ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding, plus more celeb love life news for mid-December 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-December 2018, starting with our favorite super-low-key couple... Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin will be "engaged soon" a source told Us Weekly as part of a Dec. 12 report. "Chris is head over heels," said the insider, adding that the Coldplay frontman likes that the actress "doesn't thrive on the spotlight and is very understated." According to the source, Chris is simply waiting for some time to pass following ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's September nuptials before he proposes to Dakota so as to not disrupt the lives of the two kids he and Gwyneth share: "He wanted to make sure the kids didn't have too much change all at once," said the insider. "He's a great dad." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

