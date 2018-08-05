Don't count on wedding bells for Miley Cyrus, 25, and Liam Hemsworth, 28, anytime soon.

The engaged couple is reportedly going strong amid recent split rumors and just doesn't feel the need to rush into marriage.

Sources linked to Miley and Liam told TMZ that they're perfectly happy just as they are and feel that tying the knot would just be a formality.

According to the insiders, the pair feels that their engagement already symbolizes enough of a commitment for one another.

They're already happy and in love, which is more than what they think a wedding can offer.

Last month, reports claimed that Miley and Liam had called off their nuptials because they couldn't agree on when to start a family. Miley raised more suspicion when she suddenly deleted all of the pictures from her Instagram account.

But, TMZ says the lovebirds have just been laughing off all of the breakup buzz and are, in fact, a super drama-free couple.

"They're both super chill and grounded," a source said. "They're perfect for each other."

Miley and Liam met when they filmed "The Last Song" in 2009.

Liam originally put a ring on it way back in 2012, but the duo called off their engagement the following year, only to get re-engaged in 2016.