Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld's relationship has hit the skids.

Earlier in the week, whispers of a split grew louder when the One Direction singer's profile was spotted on Raya, a dating app for celebrities. Around that same time, Hailee celebrated her 22nd birthday, a party that Niall, 25, didn't attend.

Now E! News has confirmed the split, saying the two haven't been dating "for a few months."

"Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key," a source close to the actress told E!. "Hailee realized she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy. She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie," and she ultimately realized they "would be apart for mass amounts of time."

"They really tried to make it work," the source added. "It definitely was 'young love.'"

On Dec. 11, website Goss.ie hinted that Niall wasn't acting like a man in a relationship recently.

"Niall has been acting single over in London lately, so people were getting suspicious that he's back on the market," a source said. "Then when his profile started popping up on Raya, it became clear that he's single and back on the dating scene."

Niall and Hailee were first linked in November 2017. Since then, they've been spotted together on vacations, sporting events, music festivals and at a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas.

In October, Hailee spoke about her happiness with the "Slow Hands" singer.

"When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself. I am one to spread [out] on the mattress and take up every inch of space. Now I don't want to do that anymore. I want to make as much room for you as possible," she told Cosmopolitan. "You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy. And when you see them happy, it makes you happier. When you love who you are with that person...there's nothing that compares."