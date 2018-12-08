After nearly three years together, Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has moved on!

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Noor, 23, ditched the Rolling Stones rocker, 75, for wealthy German investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 57, who made most of his fortune on property.

The new lovebirds were first spotted together back in April, when she was seemingly still with Mick, but they didn't go public with their romance until early August when Noor made things official with a lovey Instagram photo.

"Happy birthday Nicolas! My partner in crime," she captioned the shot. "Wishing you many more to come! So happy I get to celebrate with you!"

Their relationship has been heating up ever since with Nicolas even spending time getting to know her family.

In November, Noor shared a photo of Nicolas hanging out with her, "baby bro."

In the meantime, Mick likely has his hands full with his youngest of eight children, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, coming in at close to two years old.