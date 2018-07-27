Mick Jagger's mini-mes all gathered together this week to celebrate his 75th birthday, and the generations of men seemed to be in jovial spirits… well, except for the youngest member of the clan.

The Rolling Stones frontman's daughter Georgia May shared a sweet image of her family to Instagram which shows Mick's youngest son, 19-month-old Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, crying. The other men in the snap laugh and smile.

"Happy Birthday Dada! We love you," she captioned the snap.

Mick's sons range in age from 32 years old, in James' case to Deveraux, who is actually younger than Mick's great grandchild. The rocker has eight children overall with five women.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The rocker also shared a birthday image to his own Instagram account, posting a photo of himself in what appeared to be a jungle-like setting.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes, I'm enjoying a break and I got a new bush hat!," he captioned it. His 19-year-old son Lucas, though, trolled his dear-old dad, commenting, "That doesn't look very new."

When Mick welcomed his youngest child with 31-year-old American ballerina Melanie Hamrick, his Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards couldn't help but comment, suggesting that Mick get a vasectomy.

"It's time for the snip — you can't be a father at that age," he told the Wall Street Journal. "Those poor kids!"

He later apologized for the comments, tweeting, "I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologized to him in person."