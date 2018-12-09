Less than a week after she announced her split from Offset, Cardi B is already attracting attention from (at least) one single male pop star. That's according to a source close to Chris Brown who tells Hollywood Life Breezy is all about connecting with the Bronx beauty.

"Chris is dying to shoot his shot with Cardi, now that she is single," the insider tells the tab. "He has always found her sexy and now that Offset is out of the way, Chris is ready to make Cardi his girl," the source continues.

"Chris loves Cardi's music, thinks she is gorgeous, sexy and talented but would never disrespect Offset by trying to hit on his wife. Now that the lane is clear, Chris will be liking some of Cardi's pics, maybe leave a few comments and plans to slip into her DMs too. Chris wants to let Cardi know anyway he can that he is interested as soon as possible."

We should note it's worth taking Hollywood Life's anonymous sources with a pretty hefty grain of salt, but the "Bodack Yellow" rapper and new mom did unfollow her husband, Offset, on social media this week and has been spotted without her giant engagement ring in recent days.

Chris and Cardi have something in common too -- an affection for strip clubs. While Chris has been indulging in his stripper fandom since he was a teen, Cardi worked in one long before she started making her way to the top of the Billboard charts.

"A lot of people always want to make fun of me, like, 'Oh, you used to be a stripper.' I don't ever regret it. I don't ever regret it," she said on "CBS Sunday Morning" over the weekend, adding that she "learned a lot" from the experience and that it "matured" her, in addition to helping fill up her bank account.

If Hollywood Life' source is right about Breezy's interest in Cardi, however, he might need to take a lesson in Billboard history making before reaching out to her.

In January, when Cardi became the third female artist in history to land their first three singles on the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 simultaneously, Chris called her out on social media, saying lots of folks have had three tracks on that chart at once before Cardi.

He apparently missed that it was not any three songs but rather the first three songs she released that landed on the chart and made history -- a fact Cardi quickly clarified for him and anyone else who may have been confused.

There's a chance Hollywood Life's source is confused, too. In a previous report from the website, another source said Chris was enjoying Cardi's feud with Nicki Minaj, but that he's "known Nicki for years and is on her team for this one."

He may have some competition winning Cardi's affection, anyway. Over the weekend, her ex and the father of her child, Offset, tweeted that he misses her.