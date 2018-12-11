Cardi B has been putting up a strong front in the wake of her split from husband Offset, which she announced on Instagram on Dec. 4. But a new report reveals that privately, she's devastated about her decision to end their 14-month marriage in the wake of a cheating scandal.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six reports that the "Money" rapper was so sad after publicly revealing the breakup news to her fans that she "didn't want to get out of bed -- she was so upset about Offset," members of her entourage were overheard saying at Cardi's recent club appearance in Miami.

According to Page Six, Cardi "had to be pushed to a car just to get her" to her scheduled appearance at the E11even megaclub the night of Dec. 5 because she just didn't want to leave her hotel and didn't arrive at the venue until 4 a.m. on Dec. 6. "She ... still didn't want to leave at 3 a.m.," a source told Page Six, but her camp pushed her out of the St. Regis at 3:30 a.m.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Once at the club, her heart wasn't in it. "[She] just kind of lip-synced her way through a few songs," someone who was there told the New York Post's gossip column, while another observer said Cardi "didn't look like she was thrilled to be there... It seemed like she was phoning it in, though she did dance and throw some bills."

Another club attendee told Page Six that throwing out money actually seemed to improve Cardi's spirits. After someone brought her "a huge stack [of singles] -- thousands," says the attendee, "it perked her up and put a smile on her face."

Steve Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

A few days later, Offset made it clear he wants to reconcile. "I MISS CARDI," he tweeted on Dec. 9. (TMZ reported on Dec. 5 that the split came after text messages surfaced in which Offset allegedly reached out to two women about a possible sexual encounter; one of those women has since publicly apologized to Cardi.)

A source told E! News that Cardi still loves Offset, with whom she shares daughter Kulture, 5 months, "and wants her family to be whole again" but Cardi is "very torn" over the idea of reconciling as she has major trust issues. Offset is "trying to win Cardi back" but she's "not on board yet," the source added.

The rappers have not been spending time together post-breakup "and Cardi expressed she still wants her space. She is very busy right now with her work and is focused solely on Kulture," the source added.