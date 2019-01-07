Let the rumor mill churn! According to a new report, Pete Davidson seemed to make a love connection with Kate Beckinsale at a Golden Globes afterparty.

E! News reported that Pete attended a Netflix party with his pal Machine Gun Kelly, but he quickly caught the actress' eye. After chatting briefly, Pete left the party, but he returned later and reconnected with Kate.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The report claims Kate, 45, and Pete, 25, sat closely together on a couch outside on a smoking patio for about an hour, looking "very cozy."

"She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on," a source told E!. "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him."

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Kelly and one of Kate's friends kept each other company as the "SNL" star chatted with Kate. Once the hourlong conversation was over, Pete and Kate hugged. Her group and Pete's group left the party around the same time.

People magazine also reported on January 7 that the two "talked intently for most of the night."

Both People magazine and E! were quick to point out that Pete and Kate did not go home together.

AFP/Getty Images

Pete has been single since he and Ariana Grande split and called off their engagement in October 2018. A source told E! News in early December that the comedian was "dating again."

Kate was last linked to 23-year-old comedian/actor Matt Rife.