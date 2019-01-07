Legendary producer Dick Wolf and his third wife, Noelle, are separating after 12 years of marriage, and millions upon millions are at stake.

Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Dick, the creator of the "Law & Order" franchise, filed the paperwork in December 2018, but he isn't seeking a full-fledged divorce as of now. By filing for merely a separation and not a divorce, his assets are immediately separated from hers. However, Noelle also filed separation documents -- doing so late last week -- but she's asking for spousal support.

That's where things get really interesting. TMZ notes that Dick makes between $10 and $15 million per month. In his legal documents, Dick noted that there is a prenuptial agreement.

.

Dick and Noelle married in 2006. During the course of their marriage, he created the hugely successful "Chicago" franchise ("Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Justice.")

The couple shares two children, ages 8 and 11.

Noelle does not appear to be contesting the prenup, TMZ notes, adding that it will have no impact on child support, which is likely to be massive.

The producer's lawyer told TMZ, "The lawyers for the parties are in the process of negotiations."

When Dick split with his second wife, Christine, the legal battle went on for 12 years, although he was married to her for 22 years.