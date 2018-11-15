'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz is dating a musician, plus more celeb love life news for mid-November 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-November 2018, starting with one of our favorite leading ladies of the small screen: Chrissy Metz said back in October that there's a new man in her life. On Nov. 13, Us Weekly identified him as percussionist Hal Rosenfeld. "They've been dating for a few months now. He is such a sweet guy and everyone around Chrissy really likes him," said a source. "He adores her and she is really into him as well." The 25-year-old musician and the 38-year-old actress were reportedly seen holding hands in Hollywood on Nov. 11. Previously, Hal accompanied the "This Is Us" star to the AOL Build studios in New York City on Oct. 29 (pictured) and celebrated her birthday with her in La Quinta, California, in early October. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

