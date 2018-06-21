Chris Pratt is dating Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine, plus more celeb love life updates for mid-June 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-June 2018, starting with one of the most seemingly random couplings of the year so far: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. The duo were caught on camera sharing a picnic date in Santa Barbara, California, on June 17. They looked happy and relaxed in each other's company in photos obtained by DailyMail.com and published on June 18. The 38-year-old actor reportedly picked up Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's 28-year-old daughter in his truck and drove her up the coast for their date. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

