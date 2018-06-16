Mel B has let her fans know that she has indeed found love again, with a secret boyfriend, following a bitter divorce with Stephen Belafonte.

The look of love #mummysinlove A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Jun 14, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

He makes her "laugh" and gives her "butterflies," according to the former Spice Girl, who captioned her joy on Instagram June 15.

Melanie's divorce from Stephen was completed in November after a difficult court battle, and now the "America's Got Talent" judge has said that she's dating again.

In a post on her Instagram, Brown surrounds an image of herself with hearts of love while captioning: "The way he makes me laugh and smile gives me butterflies beyond belief Everything about him makes me more than happy and grateful #younowhoyouare #humble #lovehim #truelove #finally"

In another post with her daughter, Mel writes, "The look of love #mummysinlove"

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

So far it remains a mystery just who this love she's referring to exactly is, but Brown appears to be beaming and happier than she's looked in months after the long and taxing divorce from her second husband, Belafonte.

BEI/Shutterstock

While the divorce has been finalized, the two are still deep in a custody battle over their 6-year-old daughter, Madison, who they currently share custody of - as well as Angel, 10, Brown's daughter with Comedian Eddie Murphy, as Stephen wants visiting rights with her too.

Due to her ongoing legal troubles, Brown was unable to judge this year's "X Factor," reported the Sun.