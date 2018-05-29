The biggest celebrity love life stories of May 2018

The month of May saw a few weddings, quite a few engagements and some splits in the celebrity world. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the biggest Hollywood love life stories, starting with a whopper -- the royal wedding! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in a stunning ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, and it was watched by an estimated billion people. Meghan donned a gorgeous Givenchy gown and was accompanied by the cutest wedding party we've ever seen for her walk down the aisle: six adorable tiny bridesmaids (including Princess Charlotte) and four page boys (including Prince George). The happy couple said their vows before being whisked away for a ride through the streets of Windsor in a horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage before heading to a lunchtime reception that included a performance by Elton John. Later that night, they celebrated again at a private evening reception where George Clooney hopped behind the bar. It's safe to say the newly anointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the wedding of the year! Now keep reading to get caught up on all the rest of May's romance news...

