Melissa McCarthy spent her 10th anniversary making out with a man who was definitely not her husband!

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

The comedienne and her hubby, actor-director Ben Falcone, spent their special day on the set of their new comedy, "Life of the Party" … shooting a scene in which Melissa's character, a stay-at-home mom who goes back to college after her husband leaves her for another woman, gets frisky in the school library with a hunky college kid played by 22-year-old Luke Benward.

Ben had the unfortunate task of directing his wife as she locked lips with her younger co-star.

"We shot a very smoochy-smooch scene in the library on our 10th anniversary, so Ben had to keep yelling out, 'Happy 10th anniversary! I love you! And kiss her harder!'" Melissa told Wonderwall.com at the film's premiere, which took place near Alabama's Auburn University on April 30.

📕💋📕 #LifeOfTheParty A post shared by Life of the Party Movie (@lifeofthepartymovie) on Apr 4, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Melissa and Ben have collaborated several times since they first met in 1998 in a comedy writing class taught by The Groundlings, an improv and sketch comedy group, in Los Angeles. Ben directed his wife in 2014's "Tammy" and 2016's "The Boss." (They co-wrote both films, as well as "Life of the Party.")

The duo also collaborated on two daughters: Vivian and Georgette. The girls, who made their acting debuts in "The Boss," have cameos in their parents' most recent project. They briefly appear in "Life of the Party" as two of three flower girls in a wedding scene.

But they aren't the only members of the McCarthy-Falcone clan who pop up in "Life of the Party." Melissa's and Ben's fathers have speaking roles in one of the most LOL-worthy moments of the film.

"[They're the] two cranky old men in the gym scene, the racquetball scene," Melissa told us. "Ben had the great idea: 'I know who it has to be. It has to be my dad and your dad.'"

"I just always want to be around my family," continued the actress. "So I write them in and say, 'We really need you to come and visit us and shoot this.' I just bribe them. I don't make any bones about it. However I can spend more time with them, I'll do it."

"Family's really important to me and we try to do whatever we can to get our family to come visit us," she concluded.

Catch the McCarthy-Falcone clan in "Life of the Party" starting May 11.