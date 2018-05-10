Paris Hilton and her fiance Chris Zylka have taken a giant step toward being Mr. and Mrs., having met this week with the priest who will be officiating their nuptials.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported that the couple was seen leaving the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on May 9, and they were there specifically to meet with the priest. The report indicated that it's "standard protocol at Good Shepherd" for all future brides and grooms to meet with a priest ahead of time.

Immediately after the meeting, a paparazzo asked Paris when the wedding date was. Paris replied, "It's a surprise."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In late March, Life & Style reported that the wedding is set for Nov. 11.

A source told the magazine that Paris is "planning on a big wedding" and has "already started shopping for dresses with her sister."

Paris and Chris have said little about the actual wedding — other than the time she floated the prospect of having THREE weddings (but no funeral) — but the heiress' family has spoken a bit about what to expect.

"It's such a fun process, the whole thing -- picking out the silverware and the flowers and the food," Paris' sister Nicky Hilton told Wonderwall.com. "I'm so happy to share that with her. I think my mom and I will take the lead."

Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Paris' mom, Kathy Hilton, has said that she is actually planning her daughter's wedding.

"I love planning weddings — I'm the wedding planner," Kathy told Life & Style in January. The magazine added that Paris wants an "over-the-top, fairy-tale wedding."

Kathy may be the perfect person to plan the wedding because she knows Good Shepherd well — in fact, she and Rick Hilton tied the knot there in 1979. Paris' great-uncle Conrad Hilton married Elizabeth Taylor at Good Shepherd in 1950, as well.