Paris Hilton might have three weddings, plus more news

Paris Hilton wants to have three weddings

Paris Hilton has never been one to skimp on celebrating herself, so why would she miss out on the chance to go big with her wedding? According to the Sun (via Celebitchy), Paris is considering marrying Chris Zylka three times. Here's her reasoning: "For my 21st birthday I had five parties, so maybe for the wedding I'll have a European one, an American one, one for everyone around the world." Way to think about the little guys, Paris. Paris' aunt, Kyle Richards, has said whatever Paris and Chris do, it's likely to be over-the-top "like her [20-carat, $2 million engagement] ring," which, by the way, has its own 24-hour security detail.

