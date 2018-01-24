When it comes to her wedding planning, Paris Hilton is keeping it in the family.

Paris' mom, Kathy Hilton, will be taking on the sometimes-chaotic role.

"I love planning weddings — I'm the wedding planner," Kathy told Life & Style. The magazine adds that Paris wants an "over-the-top, fairy-tale wedding."

Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Kathy is gaining some experience in this realm, too. In addition to Paris' big day, Kathy is planning the wedding between her son, Barron, and socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, who recently got engaged.

"Everything is kind of specialized and tailored to the person," Kathy said of the differing wedding plans. "I asked my daughter-in-law-to-be what the vibe would be. She said, 'We may be barefoot,' so, they're all different!"

Paris got engaged to Chris Zylka in Aspen, Colorado, over the New Year's holiday.

She posted images of the engagement moment to Instagram on Jan. 2.

"I said Yas!," she wrote. "So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist."

Abel Fermin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

There is a chance that Paris could be saying "I do" more than once. According to the Sun, she said she may have three different weddings.

"For my 21st birthday I had five parties, so maybe for the wedding I'll have a European one, an American one, one for everyone around the world," she said.