Are Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid having two weddings? Plus, more news

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are reportedly having two weddings

After briefly splitting up because they couldn't agree on where to live, longtime Los Angeles resident Courteney Cox and her Ireland-born fiance, Johnny McDaid, have apparently learned to compromise. "Johnny was adamant about marrying in Northern Ireland, where he's from, but Courteney really wanted an L.A. wedding, especially since Ireland is so far for her mother to fly," an insider tells Life & Style. "They decided they should just have two weddings." The first wedding will reportedly take place at a historic church near Derry, Ireland, where Johnny grew up. A few weeks later, the couple plans to marry again in Malibu at Courteney's home. "The Irish ceremony will be in mid-June, around Courteney's 54th birthday," the insider adds, "and then they'll celebrate in California in late July, around Johnny's 42nd birthday." The American festivities are reportedly being helmed by the same wedding planner Courteney's BFF, Jennifer Aniston, hired when she tied the knot with Justin Theroux.

