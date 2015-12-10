Location, location, location.

When Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid pulled the plug on their 18-month engagement, not much was known about why.

However, now reports have surfaced that the main reason came down to location.

The Snow Patrol musician is from the UK and wanted to return to his native land, while Courteney had no desire to leave Los Angeles.

Not only has she lived in Los Angeles for a long time, but she also has 11-year-old daughter, Coco, who she shares custody with her ex-husband, David Arquette. Both Coco and David live in Los Angeles as well.

Courteney and Johnny tried to give it a real go, even entering couple's therapy to try to help them decide where to live.

Sadly, it didn't work out for them.