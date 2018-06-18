In the wake of their dramatic split, "The Hills" alum Doug Reinhardt and wife Natalie Sutton have both agreed to destroy embryos they created together.

The move comes as part of their divorce settlement, The Blast reports.

Araya Diaz / WireImage

The Blast has seen documents that confirm the former couple have chosen to "terminate the potential use of all genetic material either party provided" to ART Reproductive Center.

This, the website explains, is the same facility that is holding embryos created by another high-profile former couple -- Sofia Vergara and ex-fiance Nick Loeb, who've been fighting in court for years over two female embryos they created while they were in a relationship.

The Blast also reported on other aspects of the divorce settlement between Doug, a former pro baseball player who once famously dated Paris Hilton and is now a sports agent, and Natalie, whom he married in October 2017.

Court docs show the pair signed a prenup, The Blast notes. Natalie will not be getting spousal support. Both parties are exiting the marriage with their own personal property.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Maxim

In April, Natalie was arrested in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and charged with felony assault and battery after she allegedly beat Doug with his own metal crutch -- he was recovering from an ACL operation -- leaving him bloodied, TMZ reported. Doug filed for divorce two days later.

See Natalie's mug shot here.

According to The Blast, Natalie had called cops claiming that Doug "choked her, slapped her and bit her" and pushed her to the ground. When police arrived, they discovered Doug had "numerous facial scratches and bruises on his face."

Doug's legal team alleged that Natalie, The Blast reported, was "observed attempting to smear Douglas' blood on herself in an attempt to make it appear that she had suffered injuries, or in an attempt to make it appear that Douglas was somehow the aggressor." His team further claimed that any apparent injuries to her face were the "result of cosmetic surgery that she recently underwent, which can be confirmed by the stitches behind her ears."