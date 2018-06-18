Romance rumors are hitting Jake Gyllenhaal and "The Crown" star Vanessa Kirby, but they are quickly being shut down.

Page Six reported that the duo had lunch at La Mercerie inside Roman and Williams Guild, and the lunch date was "cozy looking."

Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

"It was touchy-feely. She was touching his hair," a source said. "They were sitting on the same side of the table."

The two costarred in "Everest" in 2015.

Friends of the couple, though, say this is much ado about nothing, claiming the actress is dating actor Callum Turner. In fact, a source close to Jake said the two are just "pals." A source close to Vanessa said, "Vanessa is a very tactile person. She is happily in a long-term relationship … it was just two friends catching up."

Jake has long been one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, having been linked in the past to Taylor Swift, Rachel McAdams, Alyssa Miller, Reese Witherspoon and Minka Kelly.