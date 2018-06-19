"Quantico" star Russell Tovey has apparently called off his wedding to longtime partner, former rugby player Steve Brockman.

Over the weekend, the actor took questions from fans on Instagram while he was at the gym. On person said, ""are you still with [Steve]?" The actor replied, "no darling."

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

It appears that both Russell, who starred in HBO's "Looking," and Steve have erased any trace of each other on social media.

Things were different in February when the two men got engaged.

Russell told the MailOnline at the time that the engagement was "completely unexpected," but said he is "very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London."

On Instagram, he said he was "over the moon." ﻿

JN Davidson/SHM/REX/Shutterstock

Russell made headlines last year for being the first actor to play a gay superhero, starring as The Ray.