Former soap opera star Antonio Sabato Jr. is officially a single man, but he's forking over alimony to his ex-wife for a few more months.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the political hopeful and Cheryl Marie actually reached a divorce agreement on Dec. 31, 2017, but it took nearly six months for the judge to actually sign off on it. Under terms of the settlement, Antonio and Cheryl will have joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Antonio III.

Divorce records show that the "General Hospital" star will give Cheryl $533 a month in child support, which is paltry by Hollywood standards. Cheryl will get another $350 a month in spousal support, but he only has to pay her until April 2019. He also has to pay his ex's attorney's fees, which are around $10,000.

In terms of property, Antonio will keep their house and a 2015 Fiat.

Earlier this year, Cheryl alleged that the actor abuses prescription drugs. He told TMZ that he he's been to rehab for sleeping pills, but added, "Whatever else she says is just a bunch of lies."

Antonio, 46, and Cheryl were married for five years. Cheryl was Antonio's second wife.

Rex USA

Antonio's acting days are mostly behind him, but he's now eyeing politics. A staunch supporter of Donald Trump, Antonio is a Republican candidate hoping to win a seat in Congress. He'll be on the ballot in California's 26th District in November.