Tarek El Moussa denies he's dating his kids' nanny, plus more news

Tarek El Moussa explains extravagant gift to nanny

Tarek El Moussa is not dating his kids' nanny. That's according to the "Flip or Flop" star's rep, who told People this week there's no truth to rumors Tarek bought his kids' nanny a shiny new Lexus as a token of his romantic love. In his eyes, the car was apparently a gift of sorts to Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2, the kids he shares with his ex, Christina El Moussa. "Happy birthday to our nanny Mossy!!" Tarek captioned an Instagram post last week. He went on to gush about how invaluable Mossy's assistance has been before announcing he'd gotten her a little gift. "She has the most important job in the world which is helping me raise Tay and Bray! The kids love her so much we couldn't imagine life without her!!" he continued. "She's 100 percent part of our family and we [heart] her!! I surprised her with a new Lexus for her birthday at Lexus of Newport Beach." While Christina's romance with Ant Anstead has already sparked engagement whispers, Tarek has not gotten involved with another woman publicly since he and Christina split.

