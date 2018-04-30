It's back on… again.

When Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in mid-March after two years of dating, friends indicated that the duo could very well reunite. Gigi also implied that same thing, writing, "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be."

Well, according to exclusive photos published by TMZ on April 30, they've reconciled.

In images snapped on Sunday, Gigi and the former One Directioner didn't hide their PDA, opening making out in New York City. The on-again couple looked happy and conformable with each other as they kissed and strolled the streets.

On March 13, British tabloid The Sun reported the split. At the time, a source that it shouldn't be a surprise if Zayn, 25, and Gigi, 23, got back together.

"This is definitely the end for now," a source said, "but this isn't a bitter split and they both have respect for each other. It's a mutual decision so no one has completely ruled out a reunion in the future, but for now that's not where their heads are at."

In the new photos, Gigi looked fairly inconspicuous dressed in a dark coat and jeans. Zayn, however, was more noticeable with his new shaved head look (as well as his tattooed head).

Neither Gigi or Zayn have spoken publicly about this apparent reconciliation. This is not new ground for Gigi or Zayn, as they briefly split over the summer of 2016, but quickly got back on track.