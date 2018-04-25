For Gigi Hadid, it was as if money was no object when it came to her 23rd birthday party.

The model's party outfits were estimated to cost over $25,000.

For the blowout bash at Brooklyn Heights Social Club in New York City, Gigi donned a custom golden Atelier Versace minidress. Since it was custom, the exact price isn't known. However, Page Six said "similar dresses from the fashion house's made-to-order line start around the five-figure mark and can easily top $30,000 for something heavily embellished."

Gigi's dress was indeed heavily embellished. To top off the birthday outfit, Gigi donned Christian Louboutin's "Spikoo" pumps, which go for $995. She also had a custom bedazzled manicure which cost around $150.

That outfit would have broken the bank for a lot of other people. Gigi, though, donned a second outfit later in the evening, and that, too, came with a hefty price tag.

On April 24, Gigi shared an image of her donning a custom Juicy Couture tracksuit studded with 2,300 Swarovski crystals (to symbolize her 23rd birthday). The hoodie reportedly cost about $1,200, whereas the pants go for $1,075.

"Always knew 23 would feel like this," she captioned a photo of her track suit. "Big love and thanks for all the birthday wishes and to all my earth angels who came to celebrate with me last night !!! @bh.socialclub had the best time."

