Stars celebrating Father's Day 2018

Happy Father's Day! Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how stars are spending Father's Day weekend and honoring the most special guys in their life, starting with Justin Timberlake. The father of Silas, 3, paid tribute to his son in an Instagram post. The singer wrote, "The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip... an amazing discovery every day. My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn't know existed. I will ALWAYS be there... to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life." Keep on clicking to find out how more celebs spent Father's Day 2018!

RELATED: Stars celebrating Mother's Day 2018