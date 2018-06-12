Celebrity dads celebrating their first Father's Day

Father's Day will be celebrated all across the country on June 17. In anticipation of this family holiday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the Hollywood dads who will be celebrating Father's Day for the very first time... starting with this handsome pop. His house just got a bit fuller! John Stamos and new wife Caitlin McHugh became first-time parents on April 15 with the birth of son Billy. Keep reading to see who else is marking his first Father's Day in 2018...

