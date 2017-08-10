Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are now parents to a baby girl. They named her Bodhi Soleli Reed Somerhalder.

E! News reported on Aug. 10 that the couple actually welcomed their daughter on July 25.

The fact that they kept the birth under wraps isn't surprising. Recently, Nikki told Fit Pregnancy that she and her husband would go radio silent for the first 30 days of their child's life.

"We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves," she told the mag. "After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate."

She simply doesn't want any distractions.

"Every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back," she said, "and we want to be fully present."

The couple was fairy secretive about their pregnancy from the get go.

"We waited months to tell even friends and family that we were expecting. It started out with us not knowing how long we'd keep it private. Then it started to feel like we had this really cool thing, a secret with just each other," the "Twilight" actress said. "The downside was that I had moments of wishing I could do things other pregnant mamas were doing. But the upside was that we started the journey without having to open up about it to anyone else, and that made it special."

The couple also kept the sex of their child a secret during the pregnancy.

"A close friend had a son and I remember thinking, 'I hope I have a son one day,'" she said. "Then another friend had a girl and I thought, 'How fun would it be to have a miniature version of yourself?' You can't lose, no matter what. It's the greatest and only true surprise of your life."

It's official, Nikki now has a mini me.

Congrats... not that they'll be reading this for a few more weeks.