Surprise! Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are parents to twins!

TMZ reported on Dec. 18 that the uber-private couple welcomed a boy and a girl over the weekend in Miami -- the news is somewhat shocking, since the couple never even announced that the one-time tennis star was pregnant.

Pacific Coast News

The first-time parents named their twins Nicholas and Lucy, the report states.

The couple has been together since 2001 and have always managed to maintain a very private life. In fact, for several years there have been reports that the duo is secretly married, but no one seems to really know the truth (besides Enrique and Anna, of course).

Enrique and Anna met on the set of the singer's "Escape" music video in 2001. Over the span of their 16-year romance, they rarely, if ever, speak about each other. In 2014, Enrique broke his silence (barely), telling Britain's Express that Anna is "the coolest girl in the world."

Next up: Coolest mom in the world.

Congrats!