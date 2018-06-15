The wedding is off for Jillian Michaels and her fiance Heidi Rhoades. The couple has split up.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The "Biggest Loser" trainer announced the news on Instagram on June 15, addressing her followers are her "tribe."

A post shared by Jillian (Motha F*ckn) Michaels (@jillianmichaels) on Jun 15, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

"You've been with me through it all so I'm sharing some news with you...Heidi and I have been split for a while now," she wrote on Instagram. "We've found we're better friends and parents living apart than staying together. Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!"

Heidi has not commented on the split. Jillian and Heidi have two children together.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The duo got engaged in 2016 on Jillian's reality TV show, "Just Jillian."

For the proposal, Jillian and many of her friends and family tricked Heidi in to thinking they were all going to watch a movie in a theater. Then, though, a video began playing showing images showcasing the couple's life together.

Jillian's words flashed across the screen in segments that eventually read, "In a world where it's tough to connect, one woman found that someone special and came to discover that where there's love, there's hope, happiness and endless possibilities."

"We were a great couple but better as a family and eventually a zoo," it continued with Heidi seemingly not having an idea yet of what was happening. "I have been thinking a lot and while so much of life is unknown there's one thing I know for sure, I want to be with you, for better for worse, in sickness and in health for the rest of my days," the words read, "so I only have one question for you…"

Then photos showed the couple's loved one holding up signs that read "Will You Marry Me."