Over the past few months, there's been reports of a romance brewing between Jessie J and Channing Tatum, who put the kibosh on his 9-year marriage to Jenna Dewan in April.

Broadimage / REX / Shutterstock; Matt Baron / REX / Shutterstock / .

While they haven't gone public with their relationship yet, Jessie made it clear that there's some type of love in the air when she showed up to support Channing at the opening of his "Magic Mike" stage show in London.

As an audience member, the "Bang Bang" songstress shared footage of the steamy all-male revue, which Channing produces, on her Instagram story.

"Magic Mike London opening night," she captioned a shirtless clip with a slew of provocative emojis, like wide eyes, an eggplant and flexed biceps on Nov. 10.

"Congratulations @channingtaum," she continued. "What a show ... Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this."

While Channing didn't actually perform, fans captured video of his surprise guest appearance at the end of the performance. Don't get too excited, though ... Channing kept his shirt on!

Channing has likewise shown his support for Jessie J as of late. In October, he was spotted at her concerts in Seattle, Salt Lake City and Houston.

Meanwhile, his ex Jenna has also started to move on in the love department. She was caught locking lips with Broadway star Steve Kazee at a recent Halloween party.

Channing and Jenna, who met on set of the 2006 dance romance "Step Up," share 5-year-old daughter Everly.