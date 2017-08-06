That's three! "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is a mom again.

The reality TV star welcomed a baby boy on August 5. The baby reportedly weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces.

Kailyn already has a son with her ex Jo Rivera, as well as a son with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

After the birth, Kailyn took to Twitter to proudly proclaim she is a "mother of boys."

On Aug. 6, she said she still didn't have a name for the baby.

Earlier this year, fans had been speculating about whether Kailyn was expecting and began flooding her social media with questions.

"I am pregnant. I'm sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready," she wrote on her blog after several media outlets reported the news in February. "Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out."

She then waited several months to reveal that Chris Lopez is the father of her third child.

In a "Teen Mom 2" special in March she was asked about who the father was, to which she said, "I'm not going to talk about that. [I'm] not ready yet." But, in May, OK! Magazine tweeted a story with the headline "Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test — Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy?"

Kailyn tweeted back at the tabloid, "Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already."