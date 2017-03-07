Although Kailyn Lowry's pregnancy was reported and confirmed in late February, there has been mystery surrounding the identity of the father.

On Monday night the reality TV star may have let it slip during a "Teen Mom 2" aftershow. She has previously said she's "not ready" to reveal who the father is.

While fielding questions from host Nessa, Kailyn was asked if her 7-year-old son Isaac can babysit.

"Larry and I talked about him babysitting," she said.

The obvious question: Who is Larry?

Fans, naturally, wondered if Kailyn accidentally revealed the father's name, but she quickly took to Twitter to deny Larry was the baby daddy, claiming he's a producer at the MTV show.

"Omg you guys 😂 Larry is a producer. We were talking about how good isaac is," she tweeted, attempting to clear up any confusion.

On Feb. 23, the reality star, who is already a mother to Isaac and Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, confirmed reports that she is pregnant with her third child.

Fans had been speculating for weeks about whether Kailyn was expecting and had been flooding her social media with questions. She is believed to be about five months pregnant.

"I am pregnant. I'm sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready," she wrote on her blog after several media outlets reported the news last month. "Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out."

In a previous "Teen Mom 2" special she was asked about who the father was, to which she said, "I'm not going to talk about that. [I'm] not ready yet."