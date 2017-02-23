"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is going to be a mom again.

The reality star, who is already a mother to Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, and Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, is pregnant, E! News is reporting.

Fans have been speculating for weeks about whether Kailyn is expecting and have been flooding her social media with questions.

The father of the child isn't known. Kaitlyn recently divorced Javi Marroquin, who is the father of Lincoln, after four years of marriage. Jo Rivera, who she dated before Javi, is Isaac's father.

Kailyn has not publicly confirmed the pregnancy, but she did cryptically tweet on Thursday, Feb. 23, "My life goes on no matter what people are saying 🤷🏼‍♀️💁🏼😘"

Interestingly, in June 2016, speculation ran rampant that Kaitlyn was dating another woman. She did little to squash the rumors, posting a picture to Instagram with another woman from the Asbury Park Pride festival. In the image, the woman had her arm around Kailyn while Kailyn held the woman's wrist.

"Girlfriend status 😌 #asburyparkpride @hayter25," she captioned the snap. The other woman in the snap posted the same picture, saying, "Asbury pride with this fine lady."

Later in the day, the MTV star shared a snap of her and her "girlfriend" kissing, but she later removed the pic.

Around the same time she revealed that she and Javi were splitting, she said, "We're trying to do the best we can for our kids because they are what really matters."

On the seventh season of the reality show, the former couple got into many arguments, several of them dealing with the aftermath of Kailyn's miscarriage.

"I like to think that everything kind of happened for a reason," she previously told People of her miscarriage. "I'm not really sure what the reason was yet for that, but I'm just constantly reminding myself that there was a reason why this happened."

After the miscarriage, there had been rumors that both Kailyn and Javi had cheated.