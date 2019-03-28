Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So, it might not have been love at first sight for Rosario Dawson when she first met her now-boyfriend and presidential hopeful Cory Booker. However, the New Jersey Senator felt butterflies early on.

Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

During his CNN town hall, Cory said he met his lady love at a political fundraiser for Ben Jealous, the former president of the NAACP.

"I was trying to help him out, but she [Rosario] didn't give me the time of day," Cory said. "So we met again, and I had one of those really awkward experiences. I'm a United States Senator, and I had to get up the courage to walk up to her and ask her for her phone number. And this doesn't make me nervous, but that made me nervous."

The story had a happy ending, as the actress gave the lawmaker her phone number.

Rosario and Cory were first linked in January when they attended a performance of "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway together. She even reportedly sang "I love you, te amo" to the politician. Around the same time, they were also seen taking in a movie together.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In mid-March, Rosario confirmed the romance, telling a TMZ camera that she's "grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

At the town hall Cory gushed about Rosario, too.

"She is an incredible girlfriend," he said. "I'm very lucky to be in a relationship with someone who is just so incredibly special, but more importantly has taught me so much in a very short period of time."