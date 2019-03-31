Cheryl Burke is celebrating her last days a single woman with a little help from her friends.

Over the weekend, the "Dancing With The Stars" alum was feted by those closest to her at her bridal shower, which was hosted by Leah Remini.

"Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for you opening up your home to my family and friends today. My heart is overflowing with gratitude and appreciation," Cheryl captioned a snap with the actress. "The fact that you said yes to being my Maid of Honor was enough, but you wanting to make everything perfect for me, means the world.

She added, "I will never forget this special day for as long as I live. Countdown to the wedding day has officially begun and I cannot wait to have you by my side! I love you."

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Pictures from the celebration and posted to Instagram Stories showed Cheryl, who's engaged to Matthew Lawrence, eating multicolored cake and dressing her friends up in wedding gowns made from toilet paper. There was even a karaoke session.

Prior to the shower, Cheryl hinted that she would be wearing a Romona Kaveza dress to the event. On Saturday, Leah shared an image of the woman of the hour in that beautiful white dress under a sign that read "Cheryl Matt LOVE."

"My bride to be @cherylburke! So honored to be your matron of honor. I am so happy for you and @matthewlawrence," she captioned the snap. "Looking forward to being part of your next chapter... to be continued… Thank you to all who came and celebrated her!"

Among those attending the party was "Dancing With The Stars" pal Kym Herjavec.

"Thank you @leahremini for throwing the most incredible shower for @cherylburke," she captioned a group photo from the celebration. "Best day with the best people showering our gorgeous @cherylburkewith so much love."