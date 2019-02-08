Andy's Cohen's newborn son is already living the high life.

The Bravo scion announced Benjamin Allen Cohen's birth on Monday night. Just a few days later, little Ben was already experiencing his first ride on a private jet.

On Friday, Andy posted a photo to Instagram showing him wearing a baby carrier with his son resting against him. In the photo, Andy stood in the aisle of a private jet.

"Digging the #DadGear !!!," he captioned the photo.

The new dad, quite understandably, couldn't have been happier in the snap.

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT," he wrote on Instagram on Feb. 4 while sharing a black and white photo with his son. "He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Benjamin was welcomed via a surrogate.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" will air pre-taped specials while Andy spends time with Benjamin.

In December 2018, Andy used his show to announce that he was going to be a father, telling his viewers, "I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future."