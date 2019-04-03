Andy Cohen's first date as a father was a massive flop, plus more news

New dad Andy Cohen might not be ready to date yet

A couple months back. Andy Cohen assured People that his dating style would change now that he's a dad, joking, "It's not going to be a revolving door of, 'This is your new uncle.'" So far, he seems to be keeping that promise. The Bravo exec checked in with Howard Stern this week on his radio show about a date he'd been set up on with Chris Wilding, a writer on the Sirius show. As Andy told it, Chris was "looking for romance" and Andy was clear he was not. "I said to him right at the beginning, 'I am here because I want to be your friend.' I was upfront. I just felt like I wanted to have a drink with this guy. I wanted to get to know him," Cohen said. "I clearly went into this with a different feeling than Chris did,'" Andy said. He told Howard he later tried setting Chris up with some of his friends, then turned to Chris, who was in the studio, and said: "I wanted to be clear with you in the beginning because you were in a position where you deserved that. I set you up with someone who I thought was a great catch, and I still do!" Chris then called out Andy for being "so drunk" and distant, "looking off into the ether, looking at his phone" and generally "zoning" out. "I felt self-conscious because I felt like I was really not wowing this guy." [And then] we were talking and Andy took out his phone and said, 'Is it rude that I'm ordering a Lyft while I'm talking to you?'" Chris recalled. "It was a very odd date," Wilding added. "If it was a date with a 'civilian,' I would say it went very poorly. The fact that it was Andy, it was very cool. I do like Andy. The date is just a little sloppy." Andy explained he'd had a crazy day before meeting up with Chris and that he'd only scarfed down Caviar and salad for dinner. Along with two tequilas. And some weed. "That was a very long day. … I was super buzzed when I showed up… I had had two tequilas, I had a little bit of an edible. … And I left drunk," he admitted. "[When I went to leave], I felt like I was checking myself. I actually felt tipsy at that point… In my mind, I was like, 'I need to remove myself before this goes off the rails.' Clearly, in your mind, it had already gone off the rails but I was actually trying to protect myself at that point." Before leaving, he even walked into a glass door. "It was bad," he said. "I was not happy about it. I raced into the Lyft from there. I was embarrassed." Speaking to Chris, he said he'd "thought we had a nice talk" and that he'd been "attentive," but conceded, "I shouldn't have come lit up," and that he was "owning" up to his behavior. Finally, Andy revealed he had another date last week. "It was like a 45-minute date," he said. "I showed up stone cold sober. The guy was not into me. I thought he was interesting, but he was very not into me."

