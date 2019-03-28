Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin kiss after 'date night' in their new house, plus more news

The Biebers have a 'date night' in their new house

Nothing says romance like a new mansion! Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are feeling an extra dose of love for one another this week as they get settled in their new home in the Beverly Hills section of Los Angeles. The Daily Mail spotted the couple sharing a tender kiss in the car as they sat in traffic near their new pad on Thursday, March 28, shortly before Hailey posted photos from inside the pair's still somewhat empty new home. One pic showed a lounge area piled high with pillows before a giant Netflix screen. Another showed Justin, clad in a robe, at the kitchen island by a bag of takeout from Jon & Vinny's. "My favorite kinda date night :)," Hailey wrote alongside the pic of her man. According to the Mail, the new digs have been set up to afford as much privacy as possible to its owners, with "truck loads" of trees added to the backyard last week. As he recently told fans on social media, Justin remains set on staying away from the studio while he works to deal with "some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be." The two have reportedly decided to wait until Justin feels more stable emotionally to have their larger, more traditional wedding, as well.

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's romance retrospective