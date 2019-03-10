More than two months after they were first romantically linked, Pete Davidson, 25, has spoken out about his romance with Kate Beckinsale, 45.

On the March 9 episode of "Saturday Night Live," the comedian acknowledged that there's been a lot of interest in his relationship with the actress -- whom "Weekend Update" anchor Colin Jost referred to as Pete's "girlfriend" -- and their 20-year age difference. Pete then made it clear that to them, age is just a number.

After he appeared on the show's "Weekend Update" segment to deliver some humorous but eyebrow-raising commentary drawing parallels between continuing to like R. Kelly's music amid a sexual abuse scandal and continuing to attend Catholic church after clergy members' crimes were exposed, Colin baited him: "Anything else going on? Not like, a new girlfriend situation at all, Pete?"

Pete -- who last week was photographed making out with Kate at a hockey game in New York City -- responded, "Oh yeah! Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn't really bother us. But then again, I'm new to this."

He then went on to list off some of the other famous people, mostly men, who are in relationships with much, much younger woman.

"So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference," Pete explained, "just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump."

Things started when Pete and Kate were seen flirting at a Golden Globes party in Beverly Hills in January. A month later, they were photographed holding hands as they left Pete's comedy show at the Coronet Theater in West Hollywood. In the early-morning hours of March 3, they were seen looking affectionate outside Pete's "Saturday Night Live" afterparty in New York City.

Hours later on March 3, Pete and Kate arrived at Madison Square Garden holding hands and headed inside to watch the New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals hockey game. Photos later emerged showing the stars kissing and touching one another in the stands.

In late February, Kate revealed the obvious to "Extra" when asked about her ideal man. "Funny. I like funny," the star of the new series "The Widow" said. In February, a source told Us Weekly that Kate and Pete were having a good time dating: "Kate is into Pete and he's exactly her type. She likes young guys who make her laugh."

Kate seems to have a bit of a thing for hot, younger comedians. She shared a steamy, PDA-filled night out at Los Angeles's Blind Dragon nightclub with Brit comic Jack Whitehall, 30, in November 2018. In 2017, Kate enjoyed a romance with "Wild 'N Out" comedian Matt Rife, 23, who recently told TMZ his advice for Pete when it comes to Kate is to "run!"