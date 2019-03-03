Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have taken their new romance to New York City.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Nearly two months after the comedian, 25, and the actress, 45, were seen flirting at a Golden Globes party in Beverly Hills -- and a month after they were photographed holding hands as they left Pete's comedy show at the Coronet Theater in West Hollywood -- they were seen looking affectionate outside Pete's "Saturday Night Live" afterparty in Manhattan in the early-morning hours of March 3.

Fan Abby Shanor tweeted images of the couple entering the bash, which E! News reports was held at Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant. A source told E! that Pete and Kate arrived holding hands and left around 3 a.m., again holding hands, as security escorted them to a black Cadillac Escalade.

But that didn't mark the end of the couple's public outings! Just hours later on March 3, Pete and Kate arrived at Madison Square Garden -- holding hands, natch -- and headed inside to watch the New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals hockey game. TMZ reported that they sat right behind the Rangers' bench and couldn't keep their eyes off one another.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

A source previously told E! News that the actress finds the "SNL" star to be "funny and charming," but that "it's definitely not anything intense." Maybe that's changed?

Pete was most recently involved with Ariana Grande, 25. She called off their whirlwind engagement in October 2018. Kate, meanwhile, seems to have a bit of a thing for hot, younger comedians.

Ben Perry/REX/Shutterstock

She shared a steamy, PDA-filled night out at Los Angeles's Blind Dragon nightclub with Brit comic Jack Whitehall, 30 -- who co-stars alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney's 2020 movie "Jungle Cruise" and most recently dated actress Gemma Chan -- in November 2018.

Michael S. Schwartz / Getty Images

And in 2017, Kate enjoyed a summer fling with "Wild 'N Out" comedian Matt Rife, 23. They were last seen together in September 2018.