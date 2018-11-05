Kate Beckinsale packs on the PDA with a new younger man, plus more news

New couple alert? Kate Beckinsale, 45, shares a steamy night out with comic Jack Whitehall, 30

Love was definitely in the air for Kate Beckinsale and a special new guy over the weekend. The 45-year-old star was spotted cozying up to 30-year-old comic, Jack Whitehall, as the two chatted with friends between kisses and tender touches at the Blind Dragon nightclub in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 3. "They were like a pair of loved-up teenagers and weren't trying to hide their feelings, they were practically sitting on top of each other in the booth of the nightclub and were laughing with each other," an onlooker told The Sun of the pair's L.A. date night. "Kate rested her hand on Jack's shoulder and she kept laughing and smiling at his jokes, as the night progressed, he seemed to be growing in confidence and put his arm around her and gave her a hug. Then he decided to put his hand around the back of Kate's neck and pulled her across him, where they started to passionately kiss,"the source added." Before being photographed at the Blind Dragon, Kate and Jack were spotted grabbing a bite at Craig's, according to the Daily Mail. After the evening wrapped up in the wee hours of Sunday morning, the two headed back to the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, a swanky recently remodeled hotel frequented by Gwen Stefani, Hugh Grant, Rob Lowe and other celebs. Kate was previously linked to actor/comedian Matt Rife, 23.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2018